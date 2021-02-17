C-19 Jab Would Be The Largest Vaccination Exercise Undertaken In SVG

Vaccination is a significant part of this country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is according to the country’s Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Hon. St. Clair Prince, who made the statement during the Ministry of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update.

“At this phase in the pandemic, we are now moving to another stage of our campaign, and that’s vaccination.

This promises to be the largest vaccination exercise ever undertaken here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

As we have mentioned before, vaccination is a significant part of our response against the pandemic, and it compliments a host of measures the Government has put in place since March of last year.

Our expanded program for immunization is a service rendered by the committee nursing service in all health centers in the country.

Our immunization service program over the years has been very efficient and we have always met our immunization targets.

Taking that into consideration, we are confident that with our existing systems, we can administer the COVID-19 vaccines in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.” The minister said.