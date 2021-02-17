You Are Here Home Caribbean American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Jamaica

Admin - Wednesday, 17, February 2021 at 22:49

An American Airlines flight which was bound for Lima, Peru made an emergency landing at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday  evening.

It’s understood the aircraft requested an emergency landing when it was approximately eleven minutes away from Kingston.

Director General of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, JCAA, Nari Williams Singh said the pilot of flight AA 917 requested the emergency landing in Jamaica after a crack developed in a window on the aircraft.

Mr. Williams Singh says the aircraft landed without incident and no significant injuries were reported among the 78 people who were board.

