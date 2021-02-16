UPDATE: JetBlue flight attendant fired

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Manager of Corporate Communications at JetBlue, Derek Dombriowski has confirmed that Kalina Collier, the flight attendant who faked her kidnapping while staying in Jamaica, has been fired.

In a statement moments ago, Dombriowski said, “We hold each JetBlue crewmember to the highest standards when it comes to personal integrity. After an investigation, the crewmember in question is no longer with JetBlue.”

“We continue to offer our apologies for the frustration and concern this incident has caused and reiterate our confidence in the health protocols Jamaica has put in place,” Dombriowski added.