FIVE (5) NEW CASES TWENTY (20) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today registered five (5) new COVID-19 cases from samples taken on February 12th, 13th, and 15th.

One case is a traveller who tested positive on quarantine day 7. The other cases are from contacts of known positives.

The positivity rate for February 12th is now 6.2%, February 13th is now 11.9%, February 14th remains at 5% and February 15th is now 2.4%.

There were no reported positive cases for Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the time of the preparation of this release.

Twenty (20) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to six hundred and thirty-two (632). Eight hundred and twenty-four (824) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and sixty-two (1462) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.