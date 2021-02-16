Jamaica Airports Deploy COVID Testing/Vaccination Passport App

Jamaica’s international airports—Sangster International Airport and Kingston-Norman Manley Airport—recently announced it has partnered with TPT Global Tech, Inc. and its subsidiary TPT MedTech to deploy their QuikLAB and QuikPASS technology platforms as the “Check and Verify” passport systems for all travellers in and out of the country of Jamaica.

With the partnership, every tourist in the country may download the private and HIPPA-compliant QuikPASS App, get tested at Baywest Hospital and Clinics or another QuikLAB testing site on the island to receive their results electronically via the QuikPASS app.

Once cleared to travel, a tourist is free to enter the airport, show or scan their QuikPASS QR code, which displays their HIPPA-compliant testing records, to verify that they have been tested in the past 48 hours and are free and safe to travel home.

TPT MedTech developed its QuikPASS “Check and Verify” passport system and COVID-19/vaccination monitoring platform for corporations, governmental organizations, schools, airlines, hospitals, sports venues and arenas, restaurants, hotels and nightclubs.

The all-in-one mobile system checks and verifies that an individual has been tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated, providing proof individuals are able to travel or gain access to venues with the idea that everyone inside that venue would be COVID-free.

travelagentcentral