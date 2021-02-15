US Embassy responds to Collier’s fake kidnapping story

(Jamaica Gleaner) – The United States Embassy in Jamaica says it is aware of reports of a U.S. citizen who had recently travelled to Jamaica and claimed to have been held against her will.

Kalina Collier, a Jetblue Airways stewardess, faked her kidnapping to avoid quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement today, the Embassy said it was unable to release any information about Collier without her consent.

“U.S. government provides all appropriate consular services to U.S. citizens in emergency situations overseas and fully investigates claims of unlawful detention; however, due to the Privacy Act of 1974, we cannot release any information about a U.S. citizen without his or her

written consent,” the statement read.

Earlier today, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) advised members of the public to dismiss as rumour information that has been circulated via social and other media that Collier was kidnapped in Jamaica.

The police say they visited Collier on Saturday, February 13 and that she is not, nor was she at any time, in any danger.

Social media users have been calling for Collier’s employer, Jetblue Airlines, to also release a statement.

Some social media users have also urged the Jamaican government to ban Collier from returning to the island.