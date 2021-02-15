You Are Here Home National St Vincent Records 4 New COVID-19 Cases

Admin - Monday, 15, February 2021 at 21:16

FOUR (4) NEW CASES  THIRTEEN (13) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today registered four (4) new COVID-19 cases. Three (3) cases are from rapid antigen tests done today, Monday 15, 2021 on persons who presented with flu-like symptoms. The fourth (4th) is a contact of a known case from a PCR done on Sunday 14, 2021.

Thirteen (13) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to six hundred and twelve (612). Eight hundred and thirty-nine (839) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and fifty-seven (1457) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

