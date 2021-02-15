PONANT makes Barbados home port, will visit SVG in 2022

PONANT is making Barbados its home port for one of its newest PONANT EXPLORER vessels.

This winter season, the Le Dumont-d’Urville will be sailing from the Bridgetown Port with two nine-day Caribbean itineraries lined up.

Not only this, but the luxury expedition line will also be making Barbados a port-of-call for five other nine-day Caribbean itineraries.

From February 8, 2022, the Pearls of the Caribbean itinerary will travel from the Bridgetown Port, before sailing to Bequia, Mayreau, Tobago Cays.

They will also sail to Grenada, St Lucia, Guadeloupe and Martinique before returning to Barbados before the second trip on February 16, 2022.