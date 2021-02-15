New seismic station to be installed, active gas emissions continue

The new dome continues to grow towards the north-west and south-east with the most active gas emissions being the contact areas between the pre-existing 1979 dome and the 2020-21 domes, as well as the top of the new dome.

Plans have been put in place to establish a new seismic station along the volcano trail and for the establishment of benchmarks for GPS measurements to be done at Table Rock and Jacob’s Well along the trail to the volcano.

Radio tests were made of communication links between Georgetown and the start of the volcano trail on the eastern (Windward) side of the volcano.

The benchmarks were installed at Table Rock and Jacob’s Well and GPS measurements started at Jacob’s Well.

Radar image acquired on 10 February 2021 suggests that dome continues to grow. However, it was not possible to get a reliable footprint of the dome, due to image resolution and distortion.

A Drone flight was conducted at the La Soufriere Volcano on Friday 12th February, 2021.

NEMO staff will be conducting a drive through the Troumaca Community on Tuesday 16th February 2021. The purpose of this drive through is to update residents on the state of the La Soufrière Volcano and to provide information on evacuation procedures and individual preparedness.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.