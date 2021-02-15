You Are Here Home Crime New Montrose resident sentenced for unlawful firearm/ammunition

New Montrose resident sentenced for unlawful firearm/ammunition

Admin - Monday, 15, February 2021 at 12:14

(PR) – Shawhiel Moore, twenty-six (26) years unemployed of New Montrose has been sentenced to five (5) years and two (2) months for possession of unlawful firearm and three (3) rounds of ammunition, respectively.

The sentenced was handed down on 12.2.2021 at the Serious Offences Court by Chief Magistrate, Ms Rechanne Browne, after the defendant was found guilty at the end of the trial.

Moore was arrested and charged on 30.6.2019 when members of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) executed a search warrant at his home and found one 9mm pistol and three rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently.

 

