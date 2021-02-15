JetBlue is the best airline in more ways than one

(Boston.com) – JetBlue is leading the way when it comes to economy class comforts and in-flight entertainment in the sky, according to USA Today readers.

The airline, Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier, just ranked No. 1 in the categories of best economy class and best in-flight entertainment in USA Today’s list of best airlines and airports in 2021.

JetBlue also ranked No. 2 in the category of best airline, second only to Delta Air Lines. The lists are part of the publication’s 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about JetBlue:

JetBlue caters to passengers with new planes, plentiful routes, inflight connectivity and some of the most legroom in economy for any American-based airline. The airline flies to nearly 100 cities across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, with live TV and inflight wifi available on all flights.

JetBlue took the top spot for economy class due to its ample leg room, free snacks and drinks, free Wifi gate to gate, and excellent in-flight entertainment, according to the publication. The airline’s in-flight entertainment is top-notch because “every seat on every JetBlue flight enjoys free high-speed Wi-Fi from gate to gate, as well as seat-back touchscreens with free live TV, SiriusXM Radio, Showtime, Spotify and an extensive library of movies,” wrote USA Today.

JetBlue also ranked No. 2 for best business & first class, second only to All Nippon Airways. USA Today praised the airline for its Mint cabin launching this year with private suites and lie-flat seats, which will offer “an elevated flying experience for a fraction of what other airlines charge for premium seats,” according to JetBlue.

Two New England airports also landed on USA Today’s list of best small airports: T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island ranked No. 3, and Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn. ranked No. 7. Myrtle Beach International Airport in Myrtle Beach, S.C. ranked No. 1.

“These 10 airports serve fewer than 10 million passengers each year, yet excel with their commercial flight offerings, easy access and amenities,” wrote USA Today.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in categories including food, lodging, destinations, and things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.