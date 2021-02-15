Fall in temperatures may be noticeable across SVG Tuesday night

(Met Office Update) – The wind-flow around the Western Atlantic High-Pressure System is dominating conditions across our islands and on its southern edge; occasional lower-level clouds could trigger a few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

A fall in temperatures may be noticeable across our islands by Tuesday night and surges in the wind-flow could bring increasing clouds with scattered showers on Wednesday and again, late Thursday into Friday.

Fresh to strong (`~ 30 – 45 km/h) east north-easterly trades could occasionally gusts near 50 km/h across our islands…Be alert in wind-exposed areas…

Easterly sea-swells could range 1.5 m – 2.0 m on western coasts and 2.0 m – 3.0 m on eastern coasts of SVG…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should be prepared for moderate sea-conditions becoming occasionally rough with gusty winds…East north-easterly swells are expected by Tuesday and could start retreating on east coasts during Friday.