Over 60 Persons In SVG Received AstraZeneca Vaccine On Sunday

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The SVG Health Facebook page reports that some (62) Sixty Two persons were vaccinated in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

The administering of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield (Indian) AstraZeneca took place at five health facilities across the island.

Stubbs Polyclinic

Buccament Polyclinic

Union Island Health Centre

Levi Latham Health Centre

Bequia Health Centre

Leader of the Opposition in St Vincent Dr Hon. Godwin Friday, his wife, Mrs Ave Friday, and son, Nicholas Friday, on Sunday morning, received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield (Indian) AstraZeneca.

St Vincent and the Grenadines received a shipment of 5000 Covishield vaccines from Dominica on Thursday 11th February 2021, Officials say the doses are enough for 2,500 persons.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves last Thursday said that priority would go to front-line workers in the first instance.

The government of India will provide SVG with about 40,000 doses of Covishield vaccine.

Last week Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and wife Eloise Gonsalves took their first dose of the Sputnix V vaccine.

On Friday 12th February 2021, The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announced the Russian Sputnik V vaccine’s approval against coronavirus in Saint Vincent.

In total, 26 countries have already authorized Sputnik V.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is the first island nation of the Caribbean to register Sputnik V.

The vaccine was approved in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under the emergency use authorization procedure without additional local clinical trials.