You Are Here Home Caribbean GUYANA: 2 die after speeding car crashes into utility pole

Admin - Sunday, 14, February 2021 at 19:35

(INEWS GUYANA) – Two young people are now dead after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a utility police along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown in the wee hours of Sunday.

Twenty-year-old Dakera Gittens of Festival City reportedly died on the spot while 18-year-old Tonika Halley of Phase 2 East La Penitence, Georgetown died while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Based on reports received, the now-dead youths and others were having a night out and as they were heading along Homestretch Avenue, the driver lost control of the motorcar and slammed into the pole.

The car then flipped several times and ended up in a nearby trench. At the time of the accident, four persons were in the vehicle.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident.

