Amazon Sars-Cov-2 Variant More Contagious, Minister Claims

Pazuello has not provided evidence of such studies as the new SARS-CoV-2 is causing hundreds of deaths in Manaus, Amazon state.

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello has claimed that a SARS-CoV-2 mutation identified in the Amazon region be three times more contagious, although available COVID-1 vaccines can be effective against it.

“Thank God, we had clear news from the analysis that the vaccines still affect this variant. But it is more contagious. By our analysis, it is three times more contagious,” the official said.

“Technicians from the Ministry of Health traveled to municipalities in the Amazon to make a diagnosis of the fight against #Covid19. Check out the actions taken by the Ministry of Health in the fight against Covid-19.”

However, Pazuello has not provided evidence of such studies as the new SARS-CoV-2 kills hundreds in Manaus, Amazon state. The city was one of the hardest-hit Latin American municipalities last year and at the moment endures a sanitary crisis as it lacks oxygen and health devices for its patients as well as the medical staff.

On the other hand, the Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo and the Fiocruz biomedical center in Rio de Janeiro confirmed they are carrying independent studies on the efficacy of COVID-1 vaccines against the new variant; the first results will be ready within a couple of weeks.

TELESUR