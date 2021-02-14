24 New C-19 Cases, Recoveries 599, Active 848, Total Recorded 1453

TWENTY-FOUR (24) NEW CASES NINE (9) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today registered twenty-four (24) COVID-19 cases. Three (3) cases are from PCR samples and twenty-one (21) cases are from rapid antigen samples collected between February 8th to 13th, 2021.

Nine (9) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to five hundred and ninety-nine (599). Eight hundred and forty-eight (848) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and fifty-three (1453) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.