You Are Here Home National 24 New C-19 Cases, Recoveries 599, Active 848, Total Recorded 1453

24 New C-19 Cases, Recoveries 599, Active 848, Total Recorded 1453

Admin - Sunday, 14, February 2021 at 20:59

TWENTY-FOUR (24) NEW CASES NINE (9) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today registered twenty-four (24) COVID-19 cases. Three (3) cases are from PCR samples and twenty-one (21) cases are from rapid antigen samples collected between February 8th to 13th, 2021.

Nine (9) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to five hundred and ninety-nine (599). Eight hundred and forty-eight (848) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and fifty-three (1453) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Related Posts

Over 60 Persons In SVG Received AstraZeneca Vaccine On Sunday

New Dome At La Soufriere Is 2,500 Times Larger Than An Olympic Sized Pool

St Vincent’s Opposition Leader, Wife And Son Takes The C-19 Jab

11 New C-19 Cases, Total Recoveries 590, Active 833, Total Recorded 1429

Weston says the plan was to takeover LIAT and relocate it to SVG

23 New C-19 Cases, Recoveries 554, Active 858, 6 Deaths, Total 1418

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *