2 dead, 2 wounded on separate A trains across NYC in 14-hour rampage

The second murder victim, a 44-year-old woman found with her clothes soaked in blood, was discovered beneath a seat on a train in the Inwood/207th St. station, the A line’s northern terminus. She was stabbed repeatedly in the abdomen, chest, arm and leg, sources said.

Two more fortunate victims escaped with their lives after they were attacked hours apart inside the 181st St. station in upper Manhattan’s Hudson Heights neighborhood.