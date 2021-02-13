You Are Here Home National 11 New C-19 Cases, Total Recoveries 590, Active 833, Total Recorded 1429

11 New C-19 Cases, Total Recoveries 590, Active 833, Total Recorded 1429

Admin - Saturday, 13, February 2021 at 22:46

ELEVEN (11) NEW CASES THIRTY-SIX (36) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed eleven (11) new COVID-19 cases from two hundred and seventy-five (275) samples collected on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Thirty-six (36) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to five hundred and ninety (590). Eight hundred and thirty-three (833) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and twenty-nine (1429) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Related Posts

Weston says the plan was to takeover LIAT and relocate it to SVG

23 New C-19 Cases, Recoveries 554, Active 858, 6 Deaths, Total 1418

New Equipment Would Give NEMO Time To Activate Emergency Responses

Jamaican National Sentenced To 5years In St Vincent Prison

Saint Vincent Is The First Caribbean Nation To Register Sputnik V

St Vincent Records 25 New COVID-19 Cases

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *