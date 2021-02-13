11 New C-19 Cases, Total Recoveries 590, Active 833, Total Recorded 1429

ELEVEN (11) NEW CASES THIRTY-SIX (36) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed eleven (11) new COVID-19 cases from two hundred and seventy-five (275) samples collected on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Thirty-six (36) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to five hundred and ninety (590). Eight hundred and thirty-three (833) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and twenty-nine (1429) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.