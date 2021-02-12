You Are Here Home National St Vincent Records 25 New COVID-19 Cases

Admin - Friday, 12, February 2021 at 7:39

TWENTY-FIVE (25) NEW CASES SIXTY-EIGHT (68) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed twenty-five (25) new COVID-19 cases. These positive results are for persons tested between February 10th and 11th during contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms.

There are now one thousand, two hundred and forty-four (1244) local cases of COVID-19.

Sixty-eight (68) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to five hundred and thirty-five (535). Eight hundred and fifty-four (854) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, three hundred and ninety-five (1395) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is advised that the use of masks in public spaces or private spaces to which the public has access, is now mandatory under the Public Health Act 2020.

The consistent use of facial coverings is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

