More Saharan Dust To Affect SVG

Cloudiness across our northernmost Grenadine Islands during this afternoon was maintained by a wake cloud off Barbados west coast.

The Atlantic High-Pressure System continues to be the dominant feature across the island chain and on its southern edge; lower-level clouds occasionally converge with weak pulses in the wind-flow triggering a few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

A patch of Saharan dust moving with the wind-flow could create slight haze across our area from Sunday night to Monday night.

Moderate to fresh (`~ 25 – 35 km/h) east north-easterly trades could occasionally increase near 40 km/h across our islands. Further increase is likely during Monday, with strong breeze and higher gusts by evening (45 – 55 km/h)…Be alert in wind-exposed areas.

Moderate sea-conditions with east north-easterly swells are across our islands, ranging 1.5 m – 1.8 m on western coasts and up to 2.5 m on eastern coasts…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution.

Easterly swells are expected by Saturday afternoon with rising swell heights during Sunday…Rough sea-conditions; with swells ranging 1.5 m – 2.0 m on western coasts and 2.5 m – 3.0 m on eastern coasts, with gusty winds are expected Sunday night and during Monday.