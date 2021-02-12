Jamaican National Sentenced To 88 Months In St Vincent Prison

Jamaican national, Linford George Robinson, who pleaded guilty on Thursday 11th February 2021 for possession of an AR-15 rifle and 60 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition has been sentenced.

On Friday, February 12, 2021, Chief Magistrate, Ms Rechanne Browne sentenced Robinson to a term of imprisonment of five (5) years and four (4) months for possession of the prohibited firearm and two (2) years for possession of the prohibited rounds of ammunition. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Robinson was also ordered to be removed from St. Vincent and the Grenadines after the completion of his sentences.

Robinson was arrested by members of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) on Tuesday February 9, 2021 in a police operation.

