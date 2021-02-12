23 New C-19 Cases, Recoveries 554, Active 858, 6 Deaths, Total 1418

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed twenty-three (23) new COVID-19 cases. Eight (8) of the results are from samples taken on February 10th, ten (10) from February 11th and two (2) from February 12th. One of the positive cases from February 12th is that of a traveler who arrived with a negative RT-PCR test and tested positive on quarantine day 6.

Three of the cases reported today were detected by rapid antigen testing during Flu clinic screening on January 18th, February 5th and February 11th. There are now one thousand, two hundred and sixty-four (1264) local cases of COVID-19.

Nineteen (19) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to five hundred and fifty-four (554). Eight hundred and fifty-eight (858) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and eighteen (1418) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, physically distance, sanitize hands and vaccinate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.