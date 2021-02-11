SVG Receives 5000 Doses Of Covishield Vaccine

(By Ernesto Cooke) – St Vincent and the Grenadines received a shipment of Covishield vaccine from Dominica on Thursday afternoon.

The Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair ‘Jimmy’ Prince and Permanent Secretary, Mr Cuthbert Knights, received 5000 doses.

Officials say the doses are enough for 2,500 persons.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Thursday said that priority would go to front-line workers in the first instance.

The government of India will provide to SVG about 40,000 doses of Covishield vaccine.

Caribbean countries Barbados and Dominica have already received consignments of Covishield vaccine.

On Thursday, the government announced that they would authorise the use of Sputnik V COVID -19 vaccine in SVG.

The authorisation would take place under the emergency use procedure.

St Vincent would be the 25th country to apply the emergency authorization procedure without additional clinical trials.