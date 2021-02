The Ministry of Health in St Vincent on Friday 11th will make a statement About the Russian Vaccine Sputnik V.

This statement would announce the authorisation of Sputnik V for use in SVG. The authorisation would take place under the emergency use procedure.

The Russian direct investment fund will also be announcing Sputnik V vaccine’s approval for use against COVID-19 in SVG.

St Vincent would be the 25th country to apply the emergency authorisation procedure without additional clinical trials.