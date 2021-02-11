Police successful in recovering stolen goats and sheep

(PR) – Police in the South Central and Eastern Divisions have been investigating a series of praedial larceny cases, where a number of goats and sheep were stolen.

In light of this, the police have been successful in recovering some of the animals. They are presently being held at the Calliaqua Police Station.

The respective owners are therefore asked to contact the Calliaqua Police Station at telephone number 1784-458-4200 or, go to the station to identify and claim. Please walk along with some form of identification.