Jamaican Charged For Possession Of High-Powered Rifle/Illegal Drugs

On Tuesday February 9, 2021, officers attached to the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) conducted a successful operation which resulted in the arrest and charged of one Vincentian and one Jamaican national for possession of illegal drugs and unlicensed firearm and ammunition respectively.

Acting on information received, a party of officers were dispatched on mobile patrol duty about Central Division in search of a motor vehicle which was allegedly occupied by three (3) males.

The vehicle in question was spotted in Rillan Hill heading in the direction of Kingstown. The officers followed the vehicle and ordered it to stop at the Questelles Police Station. The officers approached the vehicle and the officer in-charge of the operation identified members of the party to the suspects.

The three suspects were identified as Erasto Nero of Edinboro, Eric Conliffe of Kingstown Park and Linford George Robinson of Jamaica/Gibson Corner. They were invited to exit the vehicle and a search was carried out on the men but nothing illegal was found.

A search was then carried out on the vehicle and a transparent plastic bag with a black plastic bag on the inside, containing what appeared to be plant materials which resembled cannabis was found. All three suspects were cautioned and Erasto Nero of Edinboro stated that the contents in plastic bag belonged to him. The offence of possession of controlled drugs was pointed out to him and he was arrested.

The two other suspects were arrested on suspicion. All three men later accompanied the party of officers to an apartment located in Gibson’s Corner which was occupied by Robinson. A search was conducted at the apartment and one AR-15 rifle and sixty rounds of 5.56mm prohibited ammunition were found under the suspect’s bed.

He was cautioned and admitted that the firearm and ammunition belonged to him. The offences of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition were pointed out to him and he was arrested. All three suspects were later escorted to Police Headquarters where further investigations continued.

On Wednesday February 10, 2021, Linford George Robinson was charged with the following offences:-

Possession of one Zaviar AR-15 rifle, a prohibited weapon without the authorization of the Minister, at Gibson Corner, contrary to Section 14(1) 4(a) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 386 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

Possession of 60 rounds of 5.56mm prohibited ammunition without the authorization of the Minister, at Gibson Corner, contrary to Section 14 4(b) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 386 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

Erasto Nero was charged with having in his possession a controlled drug – namely; 832 grams of cannabis with intent to supply it to another at Questelles, 7(3) of the Drug Prevention of Misuse Act, Chapter 284 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

Both men appeared before the Serious Offence Court on Thursday February 11, 2021 to answer to the charges. Robinson pleaded guilty to both charges. He will be sentenced on 12.2.2021. Nero pleaded guilty and was fined $930.00 forthwith or three (3) months in prison.