‘Gorilla Glue girl’ gets her hair unstuck after surgery

(NY POST) – Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who went viral after smearing Gorilla Glue on her hair to style it, has finally gotten the incredibly sticky stuff out through surgery.

Footage posted by TMZ shows Brown in tears, running her fingers through her hair for the first time in more than a month after emerging from the four-hour procedure.

“How’s it feel like to feel your hair like that again?” a voice is heard asking. “Now I wish I would’ve waited to cut my pony tail off,” Brown says.

“It’s over. Over,” she says. “Over.”

Brown got into the sticky situation after smearing the adhesive on her scalp after running out of hair spray — saying she thought it would just wash out.

She ended up posting the saga online, saying she grew desperate for a solution after trying olive oil, tea tree, and other concoctions — until a doctor came to the rescue.

The surgery was performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Michael Obeng, who offered to do the $12,500 procedure for free.

“Initially I thought it was a joke, but my office said, ‘Hey, can you remove Gorilla Glue from somebody’s scalp?’” he told TMZ. “I said, of course.”

“I looked up the compound… and we figure out the science, how to break it down,” he added.