ARIMA MAN CHARGED WITH ANDREA BHARATT’s MURDER;

February 11th 2021 MEDIA RELEASE

Arima Man Charged with Andrea’s Murder,

Common-Law Wife For Receiving Stolen Goods

An Arima man is expected to appear virtually before an Arima Magistrate today, charged with the murder of Andrea Bharatt, which occurred sometime between January 29th, 2021 and February 4th, 2021.

NEGUS GEORGE, 24, of Gooding Trace, Malabar, Arima, was charged with the offence on Wednesday 10th February, 2021, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on that same date. DPP Gaspard also gave advice for George’s common-law wife, GISELLE HOBSON, 37, of the same address, to be charged with receiving stolen goods.

Andrea, 23, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, of Arima Old Road, D’Abadie, was last seen boarding a taxi in Arima on January 29th 2021. Her family subsequently made a report of kidnapping. She was never seen alive again.

Her decomposing body was found down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo on February 4th 2021.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas and Insp. Hosein of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 2, while George and Hobson, were charged by PC Israel Emmanuel, of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Special Operations Response Team, Cyber-Crime Unit, Arima Police Station and CID were also involved in the investigations.