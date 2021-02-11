You Are Here Home National 453 Vincentian Farm Workers In Canada, Earnings In The Aggregate Of $14M

453 Vincentian Farm Workers In Canada, Earnings In The Aggregate Of $14M

Admin - Thursday, 11, February 2021 at 20:57

There are currently 453 Vincentians on the Canadian farm workers program, the largest amount that there has ever been.

This is according to the Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar, who made the disclosure during the 2021 budget debate.

The Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program is a Government of Canada program that was introduced by the Pearson government in 1966 between Canada and Jamaica but has since expanded to include Mexico and numerous other Caribbean countries.

Caesar said with 453 workers on the farm program the networker earnings is in the aggregate of $14 Million.

The average farmworker in Canada is paid $15 per hour.

“It’s the largest number of persons we have had on the program and the greatest contribution that we have seen.” Minister Caesar said.

