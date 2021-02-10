Weekly Report Venezuela in the news

Venezuelan Govt. Launches Proposals to Improve Public Services

Venezuela’s Public Works Minister Nestor Reverol announced proposals to improve the supply of domestic gas, electricity, and potable water to the population this 202: “We will install a ‘Situational Room’ that will be active 24 hours a day so we can have an early warning system for local problems,” Reverol explained.

Starting next week, Public Work officials will be deployed throughout the country to learn more about the people’s needs to stabilize public services. Regarding water supply, the official announced the creation of a chemical transportation plan to achieve water potabilization.

Reverol also addressed the need to strengthen the National Electric System (SEN), which has been the target of sabotage by the opposition in recent years to generate unrest among the people.

US Sanctions Caused Thousands of Deaths in Venezuela, GAO Says

U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) acknowledged that U.S. sanctions on Venezuela have killed tens of thousands of people and harmed the country’s economy, especially by depressing its oil production.

In a new report, GAO also recalled that the sanctions imposed on the country under former Barack Obama’s and Donald Trump’s administrations are also hindering U.S.-backed humanitarian aid to Venezuela.

The report “offers more evidence that the unilateral and illegal U.S. sanctions are a punishment against the Venezuelan people and they should be ended immediately,” Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) Co-Director Mark Weisbrot said. GAO noted that the financial sanctions imposed on Venezuela since 2015 led to a drop in oil production of 797 tons per day, which at current oil prices would represent US$16.9 billion per year in foregone oil revenues.

President Maduro Blames Duque for Prompting Terrorist Plots

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro urged Colombia’s Congress to investigate Ivan Duque’s administration’s role in planning terrorist plots against the Venezuelan National Assembly (NA).

“The terrorist acts, which included blowing up with explosives the NA headquarters and the Federal Legislative Palace, were being planned since December,” Maduro explained, assuring that this is a new attempt by the Colombian government to overthrow him.

The frustrated attack, which was planned to be perpetrated on January 25, was in charge of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agent Mariano Ugarte, who recruited mercenaries for these terrorist actions. Bolivarian authorities denounced that Ugarte is protected by the Colombian National Intelligence Directorate (DNI) to prevent him from being prosecuted in Venezuela.

Venezuela Frees Guyanese Who Fished Illegally in Its Territory

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MPPRE) on Wednesday announced the release of 12 Guyanese fishermen who were arrested on Jan. 23 for illegal fishing in Venezuelan waters.

The decision comes after the mediation of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago governments and it is a sign of Venezuela’s commitment to regional stability and good coexistence.

MPPRE reiterated to Guyana’s government the willingness to dialogue to solve current controversies, including those related to the territorial dispute over the Guayana Esequiba: “The Venezuelan Government wishes to note that this measure constitutes a genuine initiative in favor of peace, as it responds to the most sincere interest that the Caribbean remains a peaceful zone,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

Venezuela promotes culture of peace on International Day of Human Fraternity

In his first celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity as Venezuela’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Joaquín Pérez Ayestarán highlighted Venezuela’s commitment to a culture of peace, dialogue and cooperation to promote UN cornerstones such as Sustainable Development, International Peace and Security, and Human Rights.

“Venezuela reaffirms its absolute conviction about the promotion of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace as a state policy, having the most vulnerable at the core of public policies, and calls for promoting diplomacy, dialogue, tolerance, understanding, unity and cooperation as formulas to reach a peaceful solution of conflicts by respecting the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples, as well as cultural diversity, aware that these values enrich us and guarantee a fairer, more peaceful world,” said Pérez Ayestarán.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza holds meeting with Russia’s Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, held a meeting on Friday with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov.

The two diplomats made an overview of the current geopolitical situation, reviewed their cooperation agenda and discussed access to the Sputnik-V vaccine, the world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19.

Last December, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela endorsed an agreement with the Russian Federation to formalize the acquisition of the Russian vaccine, which has a 92% efficacy according to clinical studies.

Venezuela reaffirms at the UN its commitment to preventing and combating human trafficking

During a virtual meeting called by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODD) to present the 2020 Global Report on Human Trafficking, the Alternate Permanent Representative of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the United Nations (UN), Joaquín Pérez Ayestarán, reaffirmed the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to prevent and combat in all its forms and manifestations such a despicable crime as human trafficking, which violates human dignity, as well as to bring those responsible to justice.