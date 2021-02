New Zealand and Australia have issued tsunami warnings after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean.

The violent earthquake was recorded near the Loyalty Islands and France’s overseas territory of New Caledonia, the American Institute of Geophysics (USGS) said.

The epicentre was located around 400 kilometres southeast of the Loyalty Islands archipelago and about 430 kilometers from Vanuatu, USGS added.

Euro News