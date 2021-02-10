Significant Changes In Temperature And Increased Gas At Wallibou Springs

(By Ernesto Cooke) – An investigation was conducted at the Wallibou Hot Springs on Sunday 7th February 2021 based on reports of fluctuating temperatures, and unusual gas smells.

Reporting on the findings, Dr Thomas Christopher says his team took water samples from the springs and recorded a sulphur smell.

“ I measured the emissions with the multigas equipment and found the presence of hydrogen sulfide”.

Hydrogen sulfide is the chemical compound which is a colourless chalcogen hydride gas with a foul odour; it is poisonous, corrosive, and flammable.

Dr Christopher told News784 that inhaling gases or anything foul can become poisonous over time; however, the concentration levels at Wallibou does not indicate such.

“ The Significant thing at Wallibou Springs is that temperatures have gone up a bit, added to that there is a lot more gas than normal”.

Thomas said the hot springs is not a dangerous place to be based on what the team found. However, he pointed out that whereas temperatures would have hovered around 38 degrees it now at 43 degrees.

He told News784 that the samples taken would give the team a clear idea if the Volcano magma is making contact with water at the springs.

“ There is the subtle difference that if you are familiar with the place, you might realise”, he said.

How would eruptions affect hot springs?

The effusive eruptions at La Soufriere could trigger several things with hot springs around the country. Dr Thomas Christopher says that some of them may shut off and in some cases new ones created.

“ It is going to restructure the whole dynamics of the system”. Wallibou Hot Springs is located on the Western flank of the La Soufriere Volcano.