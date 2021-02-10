NDP Continues To Call For Stricter Measures To Secure The Borders

The Opposition New Democratic Party in a release says notwithstanding the new measures announced by the government, the NDP continues to call for stricter measures to secure our borders including restricting flights and boats coming into SVG for a period of 28 days.

The Opposition says this should be done with an exception for nationals returning home and for necessary commerce.

“It is better to take the necessary measures now than to delay further and make the situation worse,” said Dr Friday.

The NDP cautions against the continued piece-meal, timid approach by the government to addressing the spiralling cases of COVID-19 and calls for a more decisive and proactive approach from the government.

The government must also provide financial support to van operators to promote compliance with the public transportation restrictions and to ensure the critical service they provide will continue.

We also continue to call on everyone to follow the protocols and to be responsible in this time of crisis. Because of the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, we have an obligation to one another to do all we can to combat its spread.

We must continue to wash or sanitize our hands regularly, practice physical distancing and wearing of masks when in public, and staying at home as much as we can. (PR)