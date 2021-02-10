Myanmar coup: Woman shot at protest fights for life

(BBC) – A woman who was shot in the head while protesting against Myanmar’s military coup is in a critical condition at a hospital in the capital Nay Pyi Taw.
Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, 19, was hurt on Tuesday when police tried to disperse protesters using water cannon, rubber bullets and live rounds.
The wound was consistent with one from live ammunition, rights groups say.
There have been reports of serious injuries as police have increased their use of force, but no deaths so far.
Tens of thousands have turned out in street protests against last week’s coup, which overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically-elected government, despite a recent ban on large gatherings and a night curfew.
Demonstrations re-started on Wednesday morning, for a fifth consecutive day, with a large group of civil servants gathering in Nay Pyi Taw to protest.
On Tuesday, police used water cannon in Nay Pyi Taw against protesters, who refused to retreat.
Warning shots were reportedly fired into the air before rubber bullets were used. Doctors later said it appeared live ammunition had hit protesters.
According to BBC Burmese, who spoke to an unnamed medical officer from a Nay Pyi Taw hospital, Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing suffered a serious head injury and another demonstrator had chest injuries.
Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing is now in intensive care.
Her sister, Mya Tha Toe Nwe, who was also at the protest, said the chances of her sister surviving are slim.
“It’s heart breaking,” she said. “We only have our mother, our dad is already dead.