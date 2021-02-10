Guyana receives COVID-19 vaccines from Barbados

(Barbados Today) – Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali today announced that Barbados is sharing some of its COVID vaccines with Guyana.

He said in a statement: “I am pleased to announce the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 100 doses will go to the CARICOM Secretariat and the remaining 1400 doses will go exclusively to our frontline workers.”

On Tuesday, Barbados received 100, 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Government and people of India.

Dominica also received 70,000 doses of the vaccine that was transported to Roseau by the Regional Security System.

Prime Minister Mottley said Tuesday she had worked along with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to secure the vaccines and they intended to share with other CARICOM member states.

She said: “Prime Minister Skerrit and myself have worked very closely on this, and I really want to thank him…We’ve also agreed that members of the OECS, and indeed in Barbados’ case Trinidad and Guyana, who have helped us over the course of last year…that some of the vaccines we have received will go to our brothers and sisters in those territories.”

“I hope that Barbados, Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean can be an example to the rest of the world about how you cooperate. And even when you have a little, you share and you work together because we know that’s the only thing missing in the world today,” she said.