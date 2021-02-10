Fred Dare and Company Makes Donation To The CID

Members of staff of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the main investigative arm of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), were the recipients of a refrigerator and freezer compliments Fred Dare and Company Limited, during a brief handover ceremony held at the Police Headquarters, Kingstown on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Supervisor at Fred Dare and Company Limited, Ms. Sharmin Mc Dowald in making the donation, thanked the staff of CID for their exemplary service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She also encouraged them to continue their good work in protecting the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG).

On receiving the donation, Head of CID, Superintendent of Police Mr. Clauston Francis expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of his staff.

He thanked Mrs. Mona Dare for her ardent support and the kind donation at this critical time. Supt. Francis pointed out that Mrs. Dare has been partnering with the department for several decades in various ways; and her donation to the department is a testimony of her generosity.

He went on to say that the items that were donated will help to improve the quality of life of the of staff at the CID. He also gave the assurance that proper care would be given to the items.

Delivering brief remarks, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John also thanked Mrs. Dare for her very important contribution to the CID Department and by extension the RSVGPF. He outlined that the donation will ensure that the members of staff are happy with the additional amenities at their disposal.

The Commissioner emphasized that crime fighting is a joint effort and when members of the organization are happy, job productivity will naturally increase.

Commissioner John also thanked corporate society for their continual partnership and support in the fight to make St. Vincent and the Grenadines safer and a better place for citizens and visitor alike.