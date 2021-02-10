Dumping Site On Union Island Will Be Converted To Green Space

An area just above Chatham Bay on Union Island used as a dumping site for construction and solid waste will take on a new look soon.

The Wind And Sea Company led by Jean-Marc Sailly, is currently cleaning the area.

It will be converted into a green space by the Union Island Tourist Board in collaboration with the Grenadines Affairs Directorate.

Director of Grenadines Affairs, Edwin Snagg stated in a brief comment that he welcomes the rest stop development for both residents and tourist.

A no dumping sign will be erected in the area to deter persons and inform them of the penalty.

Sailors employed with the Wind and Sea Company is leading the cleanup efforts.