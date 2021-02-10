You Are Here Home News 40th Anniversary Of SVG/Taiwan Relations Slogan Competition

Admin - Wednesday, 10, February 2021 at 18:23

All Vincentians are invited to enter The Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Republic of China/ Taiwan Slogan Competition as they prepare to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with Taiwan.

Submissions may be made by individuals or groups of persons whose full names and social media handles must accompany the submission.

Individuals or groups of persons may submit more than one slogan. The one prize of NT$4000.00 or EC$400.00 would be awarded to an individual or to one group of persons.

The winning slogan will be announced on Friday 19th March, 2021.

