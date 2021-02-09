You Are Here Home News Two Staff Members At Xtreme Radio Test Positive For COVID

Two Staff Members At Xtreme Radio Test Positive For COVID

Admin - Tuesday, 9, February 2021 at 17:38

(Press Release) – We regret to inform our valued listeners and customers that two staff members at Xtreme Radio have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an abundance of caution for the health and well being of our staff members and their families, we have embarked on company-wide testing.

While quick testing has proved negative, we have also done PCR testing and await those results.

While we await the PCR test results, our frequencies will be automated. We regret any inconvenience but must put the health and safety of our staff first.

At this time, we urge you to stay safe; practice social distancing, sanitizing and mask-wearing.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding!

