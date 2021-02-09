Two Deaths, 16 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SVG

SIXTEEN (16) NEW CASES TWO (2) DEATHS AND THIRY-SIX (36) RECOVERIES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed sixteen (16) new COVID-19 cases from swabs taken between February 2nd and 9th. These cases were detected during entry and exit screening, contact tracing and testing of persons with flu symptoms. There are now one thousand, one hundred and eighty-nine (1189) local cases of COVID-19.

Two (2) additional persons have died from complications of COVID-19. An 87-year-old hypertensive man was admitted on February 6, 2021 in an unresponsive state and tested positive for COVID-19.

He remained unresponsive and died on February 8, 2021 from a stroke and pneumonia related to COVID-19.

The second person is a 54-year-old female with hypertension and uncontrolled diabetes who was admitted in the early hours of February 9, 2021 with severe respiratory distress, tested positive for COVID-19 and died at 2 am.

Thirty-six (36) persons have been cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to four hundred and fifty-four (454). Eight hundred and eighty (880) cases remain active and six (6) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, three hundred and twenty-four (1340) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is advised that the use of masks in public spaces or private spaces to which the public has access, is now mandatory under the Public Health Act 2020. The consistent use of facial coverings is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.