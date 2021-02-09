Several persons feared drowned while entering Guyana

(INEWS GUYANA) – Several persons who were entering Guyana from Suriname via a backtrack route are feared drowned.

INews understands that 19-year-old Joshua Samaroo had contacted the police today to inform them of the situation.

The young man explained that at around 19:30h on Monday, he received a telephone call from his mother, 48-year-old Sharida Hussein, that she was returning home from Suriname via the speedboat.

His mother later contacted him to inform that she was dropped off at the Number 63 Beach. According to the young, his mother informed him that she was in waist-deep water and that the area was very dark.

The teen said he subsequently tried to make contact with her but all efforts proved futile.

A search was subsequently carried out by family members but the lady was not found.

INews was told that police received further information that two other persons were onboard the speedboat and they too are missing.

The Coast Guard was contacted and a patrol vessel will be activated from New Amsterdam to Number 61 Village along the Corentyne River.

A boat will also be activated from Springlands with members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and family members to make checks along the Corentyne River coastland.