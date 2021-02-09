You Are Here Home Caribbean Several persons feared drowned while entering Guyana

Several persons feared drowned while entering Guyana

Admin - Tuesday, 9, February 2021 at 17:25

(INEWS GUYANA) – Several persons who were entering Guyana from Suriname via a backtrack route are feared drowned.

INews understands that 19-year-old Joshua Samaroo had contacted the police today to inform them of the situation.

The young man explained that at around 19:30h on Monday, he received a telephone call from his mother, 48-year-old Sharida Hussein, that she was returning home from Suriname via the speedboat.

His mother later contacted him to inform that she was dropped off at the Number 63 Beach. According to the young, his mother informed him that she was in waist-deep water and that the area was very dark.

The teen said he subsequently tried to make contact with her but all efforts proved futile.

A search was subsequently carried out by family members but the lady was not found.

INews was told that police received further information that two other persons were onboard the speedboat and they too are missing.

The Coast Guard was contacted and a patrol vessel will be activated from New Amsterdam to Number 61 Village along the Corentyne River.

A boat will also be activated from Springlands with members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and family members to make checks along the Corentyne River coastland.

Related Posts

St Lucia To Host Its First Ever National Honey Show

T&T clamour blood, says Catholic Commission, Hanging not the answer

Jamaican-born drug dealer wins battle to remain in UK

Andrea’s autopsy inconclusive, Main Suspect Dies

Saint Lucia Records 19th COVID-19 Related Death, 214 New Cases

Fed-up Trinis make unofficial sex offenders registry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *