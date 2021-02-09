(Timesofindia) – With the surge in different coronavirus mutations and the ever-expanding list of COVID-19 symptoms, it has become all the more important to stay vigilant and aware of not only the severe but mild and unusual symptoms of SARs-COV-2.

That said, latest reports have yet again suggested seven new symptoms of COVID-19 that differ from the most common three symptoms, ranging from fever, dry cough to loss of sense of smell and taste.

While people are already aware of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, experts suggest a broader look into the spectrum of ailments caused by the deadly disease.

The limited focus on just the classic symptoms poses great risk of spread and more danger to the health of the most vulnerable. That said, the local health officials in Warrington, Cheshire, United Kingdom, have listed down a set of seven new COVID symptoms.

– Sore throat

– Muscle aches and joint pain

– Diarrhoea

– Conjunctivitis

– Headache

– Skin rash

– Discolouration of fingers or toes

According to Thara Raj, Warrington’s director of public health, “There have been several cases where a person who has tested positive for coronavirus in Warrington has had very mild symptoms or different symptoms to the three classic ones.”

“These people, who got a test as soon as they started to feel unwell, helped us to stop the spread of the virus around Warrington,” he added.

While COVID-19 symptoms resemble symptoms of common cold or other allergies, it is important that you get yourself tested as soon as you develop any signs of the deadly virus. Until you get your reports, you must remain in isolation, so as to contain the spread of the virus.

Until and unless you receive your test results, do not allow any visitors and avoid public gatherings.

If you are COVID positive and develop mild symptoms, you can treat it at home. In case of high temperature, remember to drink plenty of fluids and take ample amounts of rest.

In case the symptoms get worse and you experience severe health complications, seek medical help and visit a hospital immediately.

‘Prevention is better than cure and so it is true and relevant, given COVID-19 can only be contained by taking all the precautionary measures.

Maintain social distancing and wear your masks at public events and crowded places. Wash your hands regularly and disinfect frequently touched surfaces so as to limit the spread of the virus.

In case COVID symptoms continue to worse or has a severe impact on your health and day to day functions, it is crucial that your seek medical attention.

Shortness of breath, heavy chest pain and unbearable joint and muscle aches may demand hospitalisation and expert help. Do not ignore these signs and get yourself treated before it is too late.