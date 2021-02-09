SDA Church And Community Mourns The Loss Of Selvanus Thomas

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The Richland Park community and the Seventh Day Adventist Church body in SVG have lost another outstanding member and Educator.

Selvanus Thomas also known as Selvanus Bowman, died on Monday 8th February in Orlando, Florida.

Thomas was a devout Seventh Day Adventist and served the Richland Park SDA church in various capacities, with his last stint being that of first Elder.

Selvanus did not only dedicate his life to church work but has now left an indelible mark on his community.

He was appointed to the public service in October 1987 and served as an Educator for Thirty Three years at the Richland Park Government School.

He leaves behind his wife Glynnis, daughter Shayniah, his brother Curtis Bowman and sister Sheleen Thomas.

Before Selvanus’ passing, the community of Richland Park and the SDA church membership was already mourning the death of Nicholas “Nicky” Bacchus who died on Sunday 7th February 2021.