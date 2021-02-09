Laboratory For Cannabis Testing To Be Completed By December

A state of the art laboratory, for the testing of cannabis, is set to be completed by the end of this year. However, this facility will not only be used to test cannabis produced in SVG but also for cannabis produced in other countries as well.

The Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar disclosed this during his presentation at the 2021 budget debate.

“By the end of 2021 we will have a state of the art lab completed to do testing,” He said.

However, Minister Caesar disclosed that the lab will not only be used for testing cannabis in SVG.

“Not only for cannabis produced in St. Vincent and the Grenadines but for those countries entering the industry, they can send their cannabis here to be tested”

There will also be a full track and trace system in place, according to the Agriculture Minister.

“Not only will we have the state of the art lab, but a full track and trace system, because in order to enter the banking system you have to be able to track the cannabis from seed to sale.”