King Arrested, Charged And Granted Bail

On Monday 8th February 2021, Senior Immigration, Officer Helen Harry arrested and charged Luzette King, 57 years old Retired Nurse of Mesopotamia/United States of America.

King was charged with entering the state of St. Vincent and the Grenadines by air on 30th January 2021 and did not present herself in person to the nearest Immigration Officer at the Argyle International Airport, contrary to Section 27 (d) of Chapter 114 of the Immigration (Restriction) Act.

The Accused appeared before a virtual court hearing and was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 with one (1) surety.