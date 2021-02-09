Gonsalves Receives His First Dose Of Sputnik Vaccine

In hopes that citizens would be relieved of any doubts about taking the COVID-19 jab, Prime Minister, Dr Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves and his wife, Mrs Eloise Gonsalves, got their first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik.

Russian scientists say the Sputnik-V vaccine appears safe and effective against COVID-19, according to early results of an advanced study published in a British medical journal.

Researchers say that, based on their trial, which involved about 20,000 people in Russia last fall, the vaccine is about 91 percent effective in preventing people from developing COVID-19. The study was published online on February 2 in the journal, The Lancet.

Last Thursday In the island’s parliament, Gonsalves said he was pondering whether to take the vaccine.

“My first instinct was not to take it, because I don’t want it to be said that 20 vaccines came from sputnik came and Ralph gone and put himself in the queue”, the Prime Minister said.

“Several journalists told me the feedback they are getting is that persons would only take the vaccine Russian or any other if he Gonsalves gets his shot”, Gonsalves told parliament.

Gonsalves and his wife got their first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik at the Levi Latham Health Center.