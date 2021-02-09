Air Canada cuts 1,500 more jobs, and cancels 17 more routes

New coronavirus travel restrictions have battered industry

(CBC.CA) – Canada’s biggest airline has informed 1,500 of its workers that they’ll soon be out of jobs as a result of new travel restrictions and a dramatic reduction in demand for flying.

The airline will “temporarily reduce its unionized workforce by 1,500 people and by an as-yet-undetermined number of management positions,” Air Canada told CBC News.

The move comes on the heels of a decision last week to temporarily shut down all Rouge flights, which resulted in the loss of 80 jobs.

“This is a due to the federal government’s introduction of a mandatory quarantine on arrival as well at the continued suspension of flights to Mexico and the Caribbean,” the airline’s largest union CUPE said.

At least 900 of the jobs lost will come from CUPE members.

Route suspensions

The airline is also shutting down service on 17 more routes starting next week including: