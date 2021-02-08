Woman With Vincentian Roots Urge Vincies To Take COVID Vaccine

SVG High Commission UK, Shared This Post

‘I am British born but my parents are from St Vincent. My mum is from Sandy Bay and my dad is from Calder, they now live in High Wycombe where I was born but I have since moved up North and live with my partner and daughter.

I have been to St Vincent many times from the age of 18 and love it. I have lots of friends and family there.

I received my vaccine on the 3rd February and I took it to build protection against this horrid virus.

Being a West Indian with sickle cell trait I am at higher risk if I catch the virus. I have had to shield for months.

After many years I recently became a mother at the age of 42. My partner and I have longed for our child and I want to ensure I am around to see her grow up.

She is the reason why I had no doubt I should accept the vaccine’.