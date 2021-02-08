Saint Lucia Records 19th COVID-19 Related Death, 214 New Cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness on Sunday said it received confirmation from the Ezra Long Laboratory of 214 new cases of COVID-19.

It said the 214 confirmed cases came from from a batch of 701 tests of samples taken during the period January 27 to January 29, 2021.

The Ministry also announced one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the current toll to 19.

According to the ministry release:

Friday February 5, 2021: a total of 571 tests were conducted with 168 positive samples

Saturday February 6, 2021: a total of 130 tests were conducted with 46 positive samples

These individuals were seen at various respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

As per existing COVID-19 testing protocols, each individual was placed in home quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting the return of their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place these individuals in isolation.

The contact tracing team is undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

Confirmation was also received today of the recovery of 42 individuals bringing the total number of active cases currently in country to 1091.

Two of the active cases are in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital and all of the others are presently stable.

The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 2027.

Today, the Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 related death bringing the total number of deaths in country to nineteen.

Death #19 is a 57 year old male from the Castries district with multiple underlying illnesses.

He was admitted on January 22, 2021 and was in critical care when he passed away on February 6, 2021.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual.

The Ministry of Health encourages all to continue practicing the behaviors which will reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it is important to keep away from others and to urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new information becomes available.