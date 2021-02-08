Rehabilitative Works Will Take Place At 17 Police Stations in 2021

Budget 2021 continues the reform of citizen security services and adds new initiatives to ensure the comfort and efficiency of our frontline personnel.

At the same time, the detention facilities are in urgent need of repair. Budget 2021 addresses electrical, plumbing and structural defects at Her Majesty’s Prison and the Belle Isle Correctional Facility.

In keeping with Budget 2021’s focus on rehabilitative and infrastructure works, and in recognition of the need for a more conducive working environment at some police stations.

Upgrades and rehabilitative works will take place at 17 police stations and 3 security facilities throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

We remain committed to providing our security personnel with the high quality accommodation and equipment necessary to make Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stronger and safer.